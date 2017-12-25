Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Suffers ankle injury Sunday
Cole is questionable to return to Sunday's game at San Francisco due to an ankle injury.
According to Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com, Cole was "twisted up on a block" during a fourth-quarter drive, which concluded with a T.J. Yeldon TD run to bring the Jags within 37-27 just before the two-minute warning. If Cole fails to return in the waning minutes, he'll finish the contest with six catches (on 12 targets) for 108 yards, marking his second outing in a row hitting the century mark.
