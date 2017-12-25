Cole is questionable to return to Sunday's game at San Francisco due to an ankle injury.

According to Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com, Cole was "twisted up on a block" during a fourth-quarter drive, which concluded with a T.J. Yeldon TD run to bring the Jags within 37-27 just before the two-minute warning. If Cole fails to return in the waning minutes, he'll finish the contest with six catches (on 12 targets) for 108 yards, marking his second outing in a row hitting the century mark.