Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Targeted six times in loss to Jets
Cole was targeted six times in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Jets but hauled in just one catch for 10 yards.
While the target number is encouraging and ranked second on the team behind only Allen Hurns' 10, Cole was unable to translate it to significant production, due in large part to an inaccurate afternoon from Blake Bortles. Cole, a rookie out of Kentucky Wesleyan, carries a bit more intrigue after the Week 1 injury to Allen Robinson, but he plays in a poor passing offense and hasn't registered more than two catches in a game this season.
