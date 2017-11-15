Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Three receptions in win over Chargers
Cole caught three passes for 61 yards in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
On an afternoon in which Blake Bortles threw 51 passes, Cole was tied for third on the team with eight targets, trailing only Marqise Lee (11) and Allen Hurns (9). With Hurns (ankle) considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Browns and Allen Robinson (knee) done for the year, Cole is in line to emerge as the Jaguars' No. 2 option in Week 11 behind Lee. Chances are, Jacksonville will employ a more run-heavy approach against winless Cleveland, though Cole's level of opportunity in the passing game should still be at its highest point this season.
