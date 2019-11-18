Cole caught four of five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts.

The 26-year-old worked as the team's No. 4 wide receiver with Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) returning to action, but he still posted solid numbers in 25 snaps. Westbrook, D.J. Chark and Chris Conley all played at least twice as many snaps, and the Jaguars are unlikely to attempts 47 passes in most weeks. Still, Cole's increased involvement in the offense is a solid sign should the receiving corps sustain additional injuries.