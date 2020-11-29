Cole caught three of six targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to Cleveland.

The 27-year-old seemed primed for a larger workload with DJ Chark (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) sidelined, but it was rookie Collin Johnson (four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown) who stepped up for Jacksonville. Cole basically ended up hitting his season averages (3.6 catches for 45.3 yards), though he was unable to get in the end zone. Cole has enjoyed a bounceback campaign in 2020 with 39 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns through 11 games, but he's a low-ceiling fantasy option in the Jaguars' passing game.