Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Totals 70 yards
Cole caught four of 10 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.
Cole put up respectable numbers on a Sunday in which QB Blake Bortles completed 54 percent of his passes and threw four interceptions while totaling 430 yards passing against a sub-par Chiefs defense. The 25-year-old put up 116 yards receiving with a touchdown Week 2 but has otherwise been an inconsistent factor despite the offense's recent reliance on the passing game. Opportunities are likely to remain plentiful if RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is forced to sit out against the Cowboys on Sunday.
