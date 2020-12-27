Cole brought in three of four targets for 26 yards in the Jaguars' 41-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Cole filled his usual complementary role, tying for third in receptions with Chris Conley behind DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault. The 27-year-old has a modest 5-48 line over the last two games after a productive seven-catch, 67-yard, one-touchdown effort in Week 14 against the Titans. Cole will look to put together a strong finish to his fourth campaign when he faces a tough Colts defense in Week 17.