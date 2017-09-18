Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Two catches in Week 2 blowout loss
Cole had two catches on three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's Week 2 loss to Tennessee.
Playing without Allen Robinson (knee), the Jags' passing game predictably struggled for much of the afternoon, with Blake Bortles picking up much of his yardage late in the second half once the game was out of reach. In the absence of Robinson, as well as rookie Dede Westbrook (ankle), Cole looks to have emerged as Bortles' third option, though the undrafted rookie isn't an overly attractive fantasy option in an offense that's likely to continue to struggle.
