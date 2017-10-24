Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Two catches in win over Colts
Cole had two catches for 64 yards in Sunday's Week 7 win over the Colts.
Cole was targeted only three times by Blake Bortles, but one of those targets resulted in a 52-yard reception that set the Jaguars up deep in Indianapolis territory. The rookie out of Kentucky Wesleyan might be Jacksonville's top deep threat in the absence of Allen Robinson (knee), but he simply hasn't seen enough volume in one of the league's most inconsistent passing attacks to warrant ownership in anything but the deepest of leagues.
