Cole caught both of his targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 40-14 loss at Baltimore.

The 27-year-old had seven catches for 67 yards and one touchdown last week versus the Titans, but he was barely involved in the passing game against the Ravens despite playing 43 of 58 offensive snaps. Cole has played about 80 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps throughout the season, but the volatility of the offense limits his potential for fantasy output.