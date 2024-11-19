The Jaguars reinstated Robinson (toe) from injured reserve Tuesday.

A 2024 fifth-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson has been sidelined for the Jaguars' first 11 games with a toe injury suffered early in training camp, but he'll get the chance to make his NFL debut coming out of the team's Week 12 bye. After being designated for return from IR on Oct. 30, Robinson has been a full practice participant for the past three weeks, an indication he's made a full recovery from the toe issue. With Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby (ankle) and D'Ernest Johnson ahead of him in on the depth chart, Robinson may not have an opportunity to contribute on offense right away and could instead see most of his snaps on special teams, where he could be a factor as a return man.