Pryor has recovered from a shoulder injury, John Oesher of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Pryor participated in Jacksonville's mandatory minicamp Wednesday and is now fully recovered from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the team's divisional round loss to the Chiefs. The 25-year-old did not appear in any games during his rookie campaign and will now spend the summer competing for a roster spot.
