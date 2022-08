The Jaguars claimed Pryor off waivers from the Bengals on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pryor caught four of seven targets for 89 yards and a score during Cincinnati's preseason opener but recorded just one catch in each of the final two exhibition games. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin will look to carve out a role in Jacksonville's wideout room, which is led by Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones and Zay Jones.