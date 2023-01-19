Pryor (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.
Pryor popped up with a shoulder injury ahead of last Saturday's wild-card win over the Chargers, ultimately leaving him sidelined for the contest. It's possible the undrafted could now be ruled inactive for the second week in a row, as he was limited during each practice heading into this Saturday's playoff tilt. Pryor has yet to make his NFL debut since being claimed off waivers by Jacksonville on Aug. 31. However, with veteran Jaguars wideout Jamal Agnew (shoulder) also considered questionable to play, it's possible the team could be left with four available wideouts for the divisional round versus Kansas City.