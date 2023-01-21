Pryor (shoulder) is listed as inactive for Saturday's AFC divisional round game against the Chiefs.
Pryor has yet to make his NFL debut since being claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on Aug. 31. The undrafted rookie will now watch Saturday's win-or-go-home game from the sideline.
