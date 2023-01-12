Pryor (shoulder) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Pryor has yet to appear in a game since being claimed off waivers by Jacksonville on Aug. 31. The undrafted rookie logged back-to-back limited sessions to close the Jaguars' first week of playoff prep, though it's unclear when or how his shoulder injury first arose. With veteran Jamal Agnew (shoulder) also considered questionable, Pryor's absence could leave Jacksonville with four available wideouts between Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones and Tim Jones heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup.