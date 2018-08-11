Acker is signing a contract with the Jaguars, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Acker hasn't seen significant playing time on defense since his 2015 season with the 49ers and he certainly isn't guaranteed a roster spot with the Jaguars. The SMU product will more than likely need to impress on special teams in order to have a chance of surviving final roster cuts.

