The Saints traded Saunders to the Jaguars on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Saunders appeared in Sunday's preseason contest against Jacksonville, which ultimately ended in a tie, failing to record a stat in the game. He will now join the Jaguars' roster ahead of the 2025 campaign, likely slotting in as a top reserve option at defensive tackle behind Arik Armstead (back). It's unclear what New Orleans got in return for Saunders, but he'll now look to build off of a 2024 campaign in which he compiled 43 total tackles (18 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over 13 regular-season contests.