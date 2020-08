Chaisson (hamstring) was forced to work out on the side during Wednesday's practice session, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The good news for Chaisson and the team is that is expected to be a 'minor' hamstring injury, and it's not expected to force him to miss an extended period of time. Once fully healthy, the 20th overall pick in April's draft is expected to bolster the Jacksonville pass rush to form a dangerous pass-rushing duo with Josh Allen for the 2020 season.