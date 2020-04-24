Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Heads to Jags

The Jaguars selected Chaisson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 20th overall.

Jacksonville continues to bolster its defense, spending both of its first-round picks on that side of the ball. While the CJ Henderson selection helps replace the hole left by Jalen Ramsey, the Chaisson pick should help bolster the edge should Yannick Ngakoue get traded. Chaisson is a standout athlete and that's his selling point as a projectable edge rusher with tools. However, Chaisson did not have the production that's common among first-round edge rushers. He had just 6.5 sacks in his final season at LSU, but sacks don't always paint the full picture. If Chaisson pans out, he and Josh Allen should comprise a dangerous pass-rushing duo in Duval.