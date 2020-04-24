Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: Heads to Jags
The Jaguars selected Chaisson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 20th overall.
Jacksonville continues to bolster its defense, spending both of its first-round picks on that side of the ball. While the CJ Henderson selection helps replace the hole left by Jalen Ramsey, the Chaisson pick should help bolster the edge should Yannick Ngakoue get traded. Chaisson is a standout athlete and that's his selling point as a projectable edge rusher with tools. However, Chaisson did not have the production that's common among first-round edge rushers. He had just 6.5 sacks in his final season at LSU, but sacks don't always paint the full picture. If Chaisson pans out, he and Josh Allen should comprise a dangerous pass-rushing duo in Duval.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Justin Herbert to the Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers present a great opportunity for Justin Herbert once he beats out Tyrod...
-
Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is the new face of the Dolphins, but will he be the future of your Fantasy Football...
-
Burrow's Fantasy value on Bengals
The Bengals selected Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, what should we expect from their offense in...
-
Joe Burrow to the Bengals
How soon until the Bengals' top pick becomes one of Fantasy football's top passers? It could...
-
4/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the O.J. Howard and Percy Harvin rumors before playing Fantasy Jeopardy....
-
Ranking rookie QB landing spots
Where are the ideal spots for the NFL Draft Day 1 quarterbacks and for Fantasy? Here are the...