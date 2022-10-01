The Jaguars have downgraded Chaisson (ankle) to out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Demetrius Harvey of the team's official website reports.
Chaisson's absence will leave the team thin for depth at outside linebacker. De'Shaan Dixon will be the primary backup available behind Josh Allen and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.
