Sloter completed 13 of 25 passes for 127 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions during Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game. He had two carries for four yards.

Jake Luton received the start in the preseason opener with top quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard sitting out, and Sloter stepped in as the No. 2 quarterback against Las Vegas. Sloter averaged 5.1 yards per attempt and relied heavily on the running backs and tight ends, and he seems unlikely to push Beathard and Luton for a spot on the Jaguars' season-opening roster.