Jaguars' Lamar Atkins: Lands deal with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Atkins to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.
It's interesting that Atkins is listed as a wide receiver considering he was a 5-foot-11, 236-pound fullback coming out of Louisville last spring. While he figures to add versatility to Jacksonville's receiving corps, Atkins' best chance of sticking with the Jaguars will come on special teams.
