Jones is expected to sign with the Jaguars this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2013 fourth-round pick with five career NFL starts to his name, Jones has worked out for a number of teams since being cut by the Steelers at the conclusion of the preseason. It appears he'll now find a new home in Jacksonville, but his stay on the 53-man roster may be an abbreviated one. According to Schefter, the Jaguars are bringing Jones aboard merely as an insurance option with starter Blake Bortles nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. The issue isn't expected to prevent Bortles from being available for the first game out of the Jaguars' bye week Nov. 11 against the Colts, and if that ends up being the case, Jones could be released without ever suiting up for his new team. Cody Kessler is entrenched as the No. 2 option on the depth chart, so Jones would merely serve in a backup capacity if Bortles misses the Week 10 matchup.