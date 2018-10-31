Jaguars' Landry Jones: Set to sign with Jacksonville
Jones is expected to sign with the Jaguars this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A 2013 fourth-round pick with five career NFL starts to his name, Jones has worked out for a number of teams since being cut by the Steelers at the conclusion of the preseason. It appears he'll now find a new home in Jacksonville, but his stay on the 53-man roster may be an abbreviated one. According to Schefter, the Jaguars are bringing Jones aboard merely as an insurance option with starter Blake Bortles nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. The issue isn't expected to prevent Bortles from being available for the first game out of the Jaguars' bye week Nov. 11 against the Colts, and if that ends up being the case, Jones could be released without ever suiting up for his new team. Cody Kessler is entrenched as the No. 2 option on the depth chart, so Jones would merely serve in a backup capacity if Bortles misses the Week 10 matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...