Treadwell signed with the Jaguars on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Treadwell joined the team's minicamp for a tryout and impressed enough to earn a contract. He was the 23rd overall pick back in the 2016 draft but has so far failed to live up to that pedigree, catching a total of 71 passes for 750 yards and four touchdowns over five years in the league. He spent last year with the Falcons' organization but didn't join the active roster until late in the year, catching a total of six passes in five games.
More News
-
Laquon Treadwell: Trying out for Jaguars•
-
Falcons' Laquon Treadwell: Ends season with two-catch outing•
-
Falcons' Laquon Treadwell: Gets second TD in three weeks•
-
Falcons' Laquon Treadwell: Role could expand•
-
Falcons' Laquon Treadwell: Tallies first TD with new team•
-
Falcons' Laquon Treadwell: Opportunity knocks•