Treadwell caught two of six targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta.
Treadwell wasn't always on the same page with third-string quarterback EJ Perry, but they connected for a seven-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the first half. While Treadwell's on the roster bubble, it would be surprising if the former Vikings first-round pick failed to make the Jaguars after closing out last season with a streak of seven consecutive games with more than 50 receiving yards or a touchdown.
More News
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Sticks with Jags•
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Scores TD despite lesser role•
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Leads receiving corps again•
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Another four receptions Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Leads Jags with six catches•
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Makes splash play•