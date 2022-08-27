Treadwell caught two of six targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Treadwell wasn't always on the same page with third-string quarterback EJ Perry, but they connected for a seven-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the first half. While Treadwell's on the roster bubble, it would be surprising if the former Vikings first-round pick failed to make the Jaguars after closing out last season with a streak of seven consecutive games with more than 50 receiving yards or a touchdown.