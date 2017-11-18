Jaguars' Larry Pinkard: Promoted to active roster
The Jaguars promoted Pinkard to their 53-man active roster Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
With Arrelious Benn landing on injured reserve and the release of Jaelen Strong, the Jaguars needed to boost their receiving depth. Pinkard will presumably mainly play a special teams role in his NFL debut Sunday versus the Browns, but he could see some snaps on offense if their are some injuries ahead of him on the depth chart.
