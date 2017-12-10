Pinkard (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Pinkard exited in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion, and will now enter the league-mandated concussion protocol. Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens are the Jaguars remaining options for No. 3 receiver with Allen Hurns (ankle) inactive Sunday.