Pinkard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks as he is evaluated for a concussion, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Pinkard was promoted to the Jaguars 53-man roster in mid-November and exited in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion. Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens are the Jaguars available receivers behind starters Marqise Lee and Dede Westbrook should Pinkard be unable to return.