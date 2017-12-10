Pinkard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks as he is evaluated for a concussion, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Pinkard was promoted to the Jaguars 53-man roster in mid-November and exited in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion. Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens are the Jaguars available receivers behind starters Marqise Lee and Dede Westbrook should Pinkard be unable to return.

