Jaguars' Larry Pinkard: Unlikely to practice Thursday
Pinkard (concussion) isn't expected to practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Pinkard wasn't able to get on the field Wednesday either, so it doesn't sound as though he's made significant progress in his recovery from the concussion. The wideout has just one catch to his name this season, but if he's able to pass through all phases of the protocol and play Sunday against the 49ers, he could have a larger role than usual in the Jaguars' passing attack. The team is expected to be without the services of No. 1 wideout Marqise Lee (ankle) for the contest, and Allen Hurns (ankle) also looks in danger of missing a sixth straight contest.
