Jaguars' Larry Pinkard: Won't play Sunday
Pinkard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Kaye of WTLV reports.
Pinkard, as expected, did not practice Thursday and remains in concussion protocol. He has missed the last six games and could be placed on injured reserve if he continues to experience concussion-like symptoms.
