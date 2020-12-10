Shenault (thumb) remained limited at practice Thursday.
We'll circle back on Shenault's status Friday to see if he approaches Sunday's game against the Titans listed as questionable, or free from a Week 14 injury designation. If the wideout ends up limited at all this weekend by his thumb issue, added opportunities in the Jaguars' passing game would be available for Collin Johnson.
