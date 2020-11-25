Shenault (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
For the first time in nearly two weeks, Shenault practiced with the team, albeit with limitations. This provides the rookie a decent chance to play Sunday against the Browns, who will be without No. 1 cornerback Denzel Ward (calf). A starting role in a favorable matchup is appealing for fantasy managers. However, if Shenault plays, he'll need to adjust to the third quarterback of his short career, as Mike Glennon has been named the Jaguars' Week 12 starter, usurping Jake Luton.
