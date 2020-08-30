Shenault was held out of Saturday's scrimmage with a minor injury, though coach Doug Marrone said the wide receiver would've been able to play if it had been a real game, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Dede Westbrook (shoulder) also was held out, leaving DJ Chark, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole to handle most of the first-team reps at wide receiver. The Jaguars have five viable candidates for WR snaps Week 1, with only Chark appearing locked in for a full-time role. Shenault thus seems most likely to start his career as a part-time player, but reports from training camp suggest he could eventually emerge from the pack, with Reid noting that the rookie is acclimating quickly while showing an ability to play both outside and in the slot. Quarterback Gardner Minshew said he already knew Shenault was an athletic freak but has been pleasantly surprised with the second-round pick's reliable hands and route running. Apart from Chark, it's the rookie who offers real upside in the Jacksonville receiving corps, more so than Conley/Westbrook/Cole.