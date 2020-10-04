Shenault caught five of six targets for 86 yards and rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 33-25 loss to Cincinnati.

A large chunk of Shenault's production came in the two-minute drill at the end of the first half, as he recorded three catches for 59 yards to set up a 20-yard field goal. He finished nine receiving yards shy of DJ Chark's team-leading total, but Chark found the end zone twice while Shenault has now gone three weeks without a touchdown after scoring in his NFL debut. Shenault more than doubled his previous career high of 37 receiving yards, and he'll look to build off this performance in Week 5 against the win-less Texans.