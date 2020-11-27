Shenault (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.
With DJ Chark (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) sidelined, Shenault, Keelan Cole and Collin Johnson will be able to earn a significant offensive snap share as the only wide receivers on the active roster. On the season, Shenault has averaged 8.3 YPT and scored one touchdown on his 39 targets across 10 games.
