Shenault (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The rookie second-round pick began the week not practicing due to the hamstring issues, but he progressed throughout the week to avoid the questionable tag. Shenault has 12 receptions for 165 yards over the past two games and figures to be heavily involved again Sunday, especially if DJ Chark (ankle) is unable to suit up.
More News
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Upgrades to limited activity•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: No practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Leads way in receiving•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Cleared for Week 5•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Ready to play Houston•
-
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Practice reps capped again•