Shenault (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.
The 22-year-old began the week as a limited practice participant but showed enough to avoid the questionable tag for Week 5. Shenault caught five passes for a career-high 86 yards last week against the Bengals and gets a prime matchup against a suspect Houston defense on Sunday.
