Shenault (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.
Shenault has now missed back-to-back practice since being forced to sit out the Jaguars' Week 10 loss to the Packers. Barring a quick turnaround during Friday's final session of the week, Shenault's chances of suiting up against the Steelers on Sunday are looking slim. If he misses another game, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley will stand to see increased work behind DJ Chark.
