Shenault secured six of nine targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 28-14 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also netted minus-2 yards on his one rush.

With DJ Chark (shin) out for the finale, Shenault took advantage of the expanded opportunity to finish off his rookie season in strong fashion. The 22-year-old was on the receiving end of both of Mike Glennon's scoring throws on the day, and his solid effort Sunday put his final line at 58-600-5 across 14 games. The versatile second-round pick also added 91 rushing yards on 18 carries, and considering he dealt with sub-par quarterback play for most of the campaign, his overall performance is very encouraging. Jacksonville now projects to select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick next April, a dynamic talent that could team with Shenault under a new head coach to help the latter take a significant step forward in Year 2.