Shenault recorded three receptions on four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Colts. He also added two rush attempts for 10 yards.

Shenault recorded the first touchdown of his career late in the second quarter as he cut across the middle of the field for a 15-yard score. Reports suggested the Jaguars would look for creative ways to involve Shanault and that was the case as he was utilized as both a rusher and receiver. Shenault will look to remain involved in Week 2 against the Titans.