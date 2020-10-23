Shenault (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The rookie second-round pick never progressed to full practice participation this week, but it won't impact his availability for Sunday's matchup in Los Angeles. Shenault will look for a rebound performance after catching three passes for only 10 yards during the Week 6 loss to the Lions.
