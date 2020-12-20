Shenault caught five of six targets for 43 yards and rushed twice for one yard during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Ravens.

The rookie second-round pick saw a season-high 11 targets last week, but those numbers came back down to earth in Sunday's blowout loss. Shenault has 17 receptions for 161 yards with four carries for 38 yards and one total touchdown in his past four games.