Shenault caught all three of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers. He also gained zero yards on one carry.

Most of his production came on a 36-yard grab in the second quarter that set up the Jaguars' first touchdown, but that was enough to make Shenault the team's leading receiver on the afternoon. The three targets were the rookie's lowest volume of the year, but that can be attributed to a Chargers pass rush that gave Gardner Minshew little time to let routes develop downfield. Jacksonville will be on bye in Week 8, but Shenault could be catching passes from a different quarterback on the other side of the break, as Minshew's job security is shaky following six straight losses.