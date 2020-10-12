Shenault recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 79 yards in Week 5 against Houston.

Shenault led the team with eight targets, most of which came before D.J. Chark exited the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. He picked up chunk gains of 15, 25, and 13 yards, highlighted by a play late in the first half in which he split the Texans' secondary deep. After recording 30 receiving yards in each of his first three professional games, Shenault has combined to produce 165 yards in his past two contests. He'll look to maintain that level of involvement in the offense in Week 6 in a positive matchup against the Lions.