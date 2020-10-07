Shenault (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Shenault appears to have picked up a hamstring injury during Week 4's loss to the Bengals, in which he notched a career-best 86 receiving yards while hauling in five of six targets. Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Shenault "has a chance" to suit up in Houston on Sunday, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, so it looks as though a final decision on the rookie's availability could come down to what he's able to do in practice over the next two days.
