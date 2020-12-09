Shenault (thumb) was limited at practice Wednesday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Shenault caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and a TD, while adding 30 yards on two rushing attempts in this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings. Though he sustained a thumb injury during that contest, his ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- has the wideout trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Titans approaches.
