Shenault (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Shenault was forced out of this past Sunday's game against the Texans with a hamstring injury, but his presence at practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, appears to bode well for his chances of suiting up this weekend against the Packers. Halfway into his first pro season, Shenault is on a 16-game pace to log a 60/646/2 receiving line and a 22/108/0 rushing tally.
