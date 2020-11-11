Shenault (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Shenault was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Texans with the hamstring injury, but his presence at practice Wednesday is a promising sign for his chances of playing this weekend against the Packers. Halfway into his rookie season, Shenault is on pace to produce 60 receptions for 646 yards and two touchdowns along with 108 rushing yards on 22 carries.
