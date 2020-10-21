Shenault (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Shenault is on the injury report with a hamstring injury for the third straight week. The rookie out of Colorado has avoided missing time and even logged his highest snap shares of the season over the last two games, so there isn't much concern about Shenault's status moving forward. Shenault is coming off his worst game of the season, as he caught just three passes for 10 yards against the Lions, so he's looking to bounce back this Sunday against the Chargers, who have let up 268 passing yards per game this year.
